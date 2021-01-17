India Top Headlines

All data related to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: PMSF | India News

NEW DELHI: A national association of physicians and scientists has demanded that all data related to COVID-19 vaccine trials be made public to allow scientists and healthcare workers to make informed decisions regarding the administration of the vaccine.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said that Phase 3 Clinical Trial (PMSF) data should be transparently evaluated when available to India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Authorization for Emergency Use (USA). can be revisited once Phase 3 trials are completed.

They demanded that all data related to vaccine trials be made public to allow scientists and healthcare workers to make informed decisions regarding the administration of vaccines for themselves and their larger communities.

“All healthcare workers should have the option of opting out without any fear, coercion or any other adverse impact on them, including linking vaccination status to air travel restrictions,” he said.

The body further demanded that continuation or eligibility to work as healthcare should not have any preconditions for Covid-19 vaccination, as is being done in some countries.

