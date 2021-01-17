India Top Headlines

17% drop in weekly Covid-19 cases, the second most pronounced so far | India News

NEW DELHI: India saw the second steepest weekly drop in fresh Covid-19 cases so far, and the current week’s figures show a 16.6% decline in the previous seven days. This was the 10th consecutive week of decline in Covid-19 cases in the country and the 17th week of declining numbers for the 18 weeks since the pandemic peaked in the country.

During the current week (Jan.11-17), just over 1.05,000 new coronavirus cases were detected, the lowest weekly count since June 15-21. The count was a drop of about 21,000 from the previous week’s count of nearly 1,26,043. In percentage terms, only once did the weekly count show a steeper drop than this: 17.3% on December 14-20.

The seven-day average of daily cases now stands at 15,020, down just 16% from the peak in mid-September. By the way, the pandemic peaked in India on September 17, exactly four months ago.

The weekly death toll was also drastically reduced by the identical 16.6%. There were 1,259 deaths in the current week, compared with 1,509 in the previous week. The average daily toll is now below 200 for the first time since mid-May last year. As with the case count, the weekly number of deaths has been declining for the last six weeks in a row.

On Sunday, India reported 13,970 new cases, a drop of more than 1,000 from the previous day’s count. The day’s death toll dropped to 145. This was the first time since May 22 that fewer than 150 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in one day.

