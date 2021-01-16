India Top Headlines

Vaccination Campaign Suspended in Maharashtra Until Monday Due to Co-Win App Failures | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Saturday night the suspension of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the state until Monday due to “Co-Win application problems.”

The application has been created by the Center to manage the registration of the inoculation. The nationwide vaccination campaign for the coronavirus began on Saturday morning.

“Not only in Maharashtra, across the country, this application created problems in the execution of the vaccination campaign. We have decided to suspend vaccination for the next two days,” Tope told PTI.

“On January 8, when the trial took place, and again today, I specifically pointed out problems with the Co-Win app and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he will look into it,” the minister said.

Earlier, a senior health department official in Maharashtra had said that due to problems with the app, many people who were supposed to receive the vaccine on Saturday were not sent text messages.

Reference page