Two US military bases in South Korea take refuge in place as coronavirus restrictions sweep across the country India News

SEOUL: US Forces In Korea (USFK) said Saturday they have imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of their largest bases, the US Army’s Garrison Yongsan and Camp Humphreys, through Tuesday. after a cluster of coronavirus infections.

The Humphreys Camp in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, is the largest US military base abroad, housing the USFK headquarters and thousands of soldiers, civilian workers and their families.

It was not immediately clear how many cases have been reported at the two bases, but the Korea Disease Prevention and Control Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday that a total of 18 people related to the US base in Seoul tested positive this week through now. The command has been relatively successful in reducing infections to a few.

The new group was reported that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to US troops in the country.

South Korea reported 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection as of midnight Friday, bringing the total infections to 71,820, with 1,236 deaths.

More than 60% of nationally transmitted cases come from Seoul and its neighboring areas, where roughly half of the country’s 52 million people live.

South Korea will extend current social distancing guidelines in the densely populated capital and surrounding areas for another two weeks as they have significantly reduced infections, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a briefing on Saturday.

“Although it has stopped the spread of the third wave of the pandemic and has turned into a downward trend, we are not yet in the place where we can let our guard down,” Kwon said.

While restrictions continue, including a ban on private gatherings of more than four people and the closure of most establishments and shops at 9 p.m., some places that have been forced to close, such as gyms and karaoke bars, they will resume operations if strictly enforced. preventive measures, Kwon said.

Health authorities also urged people to stay home during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in early February, when people traditionally travel to reunite with their families.

South Korea, which has failed to achieve a total lockdown or stay-at-home order, has experienced its biggest wave of infections in recent weeks, with a record 1,241 cases in one day over the Christmas holidays.

