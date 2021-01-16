TMC MLA, leaders receive Covid vaccine on day 1, spark | India News

India Top Headlines

BURDWAN / ALIPURDUAR: Several Trinamool Congress leaders, including two MLAs, were among those who received the Covid-19 vaccine in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Saturday, while many health workers claimed they were unable receive the vaccine even though they were asked to do so. come get it.

District health officials said that all of these leaders are associated with different hospitals as members of Patient Welfare Committees, making them eligible for the vaccination program in the first round.

The vaccination campaign at the Bhatar State General Hospital began with the local TMC MLA Subhash Mondal receiving the first injection. Subsequently, former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra, Zilla Parishad Karmadakshya Jahar Bagdi and Bhatar Panchayat Samity Public Health in charge Mahendra Hazra also received the vaccine.

At Katwa Subdivisional Hospital, TMC’s local MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee was among 34 people who received the vaccine on the first day.

The Center aims to vaccinate three million million healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase for free. In a meeting with top ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

“This is my personal suggestion and no one should take it any other way. We public representatives are not part of it,” he had said.

Even when TMC leaders received the vaccine on the first day, several health workers in the district claimed that although they were asked to come for the jab, they were unable to receive it.

A nurse at Burdwan Hospital and College of Medicine said she was asked to report for the vaccination at 9 am and that although she arrived on time, she did not receive it.

Some other nurses at the hospital, who declined to be identified, also made similar accusations.

The district’s Health Medical Director, Pranab Roy, said that the public representatives who received the vaccines are part of the Patient Welfare Committees in different hospitals.

“Since they are associated with hospitals to ensure good services, they are also eligible for the vaccine. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

The BJP’s national secretary general, Kailash Vijayvargiya, described the incident as “booty”.

“The Corona vaccine was looted. The prime minister sent free vaccines to crown warriors, healthcare workers and frontline workers. But in West Bengal, TMC MLAs and thugs took the vaccine by force Mamata Banerjee claimed Prime Minister Modi sent less dose, shame, “he tweeted in Hindi.

TMC’s senior deputy, Saugata Roy, said it would have been better if the party leaders had not been vaccinated.

“The TMC leaders and the MLAs who received the vaccine are members of the Patient Welfare Committees from different hospitals. So they got it. However, it would have been better if they hadn’t taken it today. These are isolated incidents. It would be wrong to blame the party, ”he said.

In the Alipurduar district, the TMC MLA Saurabh Chakrbarty name was at the top of the Covid vaccination list. However, he claimed that he did not know.

“I am not taking any vaccines now and I have informed the health department. First, the common people of Alipurduar should receive the vaccine and then I will get the injection. I am not aware because I had not requested any vaccine,” Chakraborty said.

