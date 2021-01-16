Those Who Need It Most Will Get It First: Key Points From The Prime Minister’s Speech | India News

India Top Headlines

Here’s a look at the key points of his speech:

These are some of the main developments related to the Covid vaccination campaign:

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest Covid vaccination campaign in the country on Saturday. He congratulated people on the occasion of the vaccination campaign and said that those who most need the Covid vaccine will receive it first.The launch was carried out via video conferencing and more than 3,000 sites in all states and territories of the Union connected during the launch.Those who most need the vaccine will get it first.Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine, but in such a short time, not one, but two “Made in India” vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, work on other vaccines is progressing at a rapid pace.Everyone was asking when the vaccine will be available. It is now available. I congratulate all the compatriots on this occasion.Experts suggest an interval of almost a month between the two doses. Even after vaccination, precautions such as masking and social distancing should not be ruled out.More than 3 lakh people will receive the first of two doses of Covaxin or Covishield, the two vaccines approved for use. About 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each site.The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination for 30 million people, which will last until August, will see front-line healthcare workers receive the dose, followed by front-line workers such as safai karamcharis, army volunteers and disaster management, with those over 50 and younger but with severe comorbidities are vaccinated at a later stage. While vaccination will initially be sequential, once supplies start to improve, the government can also approach priority groups simultaneously.To identify these people at the voting booths, the Electoral Commission (EC) said on Friday that it was providing “full assistance” to the government by sharing the voter list with the caveat that all such data will be removed once the voting ends. inoculation.Real-time monitoring of the Co-WIN app, which will be used to register for vaccination, will be done from a Covid Control Room (CCR) installed at Nirman Bhawan in Delhi. While the application will provide information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature and monitoring of beneficiaries, the Center will also take advantage of beneficiary drop-outs, planned sessions versus sessions held, and use of the vaccine.A dedicated 24/7 call center 1075 has also been established to address inquiries related to the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine launch, and Co-WIN software.So far, the Serum Institute of India (SII), which makes Covishield, has distributed 1.1 million doses of the vaccine, while Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin, has distributed 55 lakh doses. Stocks have been distributed to states in proportion to their database of beneficiaries.India will also supply 20 million doses of the vaccines to its immediate neighbors and close allies (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Afghanistan and Mauritius) with the possibility that some of these doses will be delivered free as part of an aid package. . .