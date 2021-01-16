India Top Headlines

Studying UP’s Anti-Love Jihad Laws, MP: Gujarat | India News

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Senior Deputy Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday that the Gujarat government is reviewing the recently enacted laws by Ut tar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against love jihad – forced religious conversion through marriage.

Attending a campaign by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to generate donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Patel said the Gujarat government is also reflecting on a new law against love jihad.

“Some people take pleasure in catching, seducing or tricking Hindu girls into marrying them. But we have seen that in most of these cases, girls regret taking this step, since they and their families are never happy in such situations. This also creates a division in society. … The Gujarat government will make a decision at the appropriate time regarding the introduction of such a law, ”Patel said.

Times of India