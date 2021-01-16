RTI Applicant Must Reveal Interest In Searching Information, Says Delhi HC | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that an RTI applicant seeking information you must disclose your interest in it to avoid “roaming and fishing research”.Judge Pratibha M Singh upheld the Central Information Commission’s order to deny material sought by an applicant under the Right to Information Act regarding appointments to a particular position at the President’s Estate in Rashtrapati Bhavan.“This court is of the opinion that whenever information is sought under the RTI Act, disclosure of an interest in the information sought would be necessary to establish the good faith of the applicant. Failure to disclose it could result in an injustice to several other affected persons whose information is requested, ”the court noted, while imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the applicant.

Har Kishan had requested information including the full address and father’s name of everyone who had been appointed to the multi-tasking staff position and alleged wrongdoing.

Hidden Reasons in Searching for RTI Information, Says HC

An investigation was subsequently carried out which showed that 10 candidates obtained jobs based on false certificates and their appointments were canceled, but the President’s Estate refused to provide the details requested in the RTI.

During Har Kishan’s appeal hearing against the CIC order, the HC found that his daughter had also applied for the appointment, which it did not mention. He also concealed the fact that he himself had worked at the President’s Estate on an ad-hoc basis.

“The search for the above information, especially after the petitioner’s daughter was not employed, clearly points to some ulterior motives,” the court observed.

It pointed out that, even if not, “the information requested regarding the names of the parents and the addresses of the candidates is completely invasive.”