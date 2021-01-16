India Top Headlines

NIA Convenes Journalists, Farmer Leaders and Others in SFJ Case | India News

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has sent notices to more than a dozen people, including a journalist, farm leaders associated with the agitation against three farm laws, and others, in connection with their investigation into the Sikhs. In the case of Justice (SFJ), officials said on Saturday.

A development-related NIA official who wished not to be named told IANS: “The NIA has sent notifications to various people for review.”

The official said they have been called as witnesses to learn certain details of the case.

When asked who had been called besides the journalist, the official said: “I cannot say specifically about the profession of the people who have been summoned for the exam.”

The official said the agency had called several people as witnesses for the investigation. “They have been called to be examined to learn certain details of the investigation,” added the official.

The NIA also convened Baldev Singh, president of the Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society (LBIWS), one of the unions involved in talks with the government on the new farm laws.

According to the NIA subpoena, Singh was asked to appear before the counterterrorism investigation agency on January 17 at its headquarters located in the South Delhi CGO complex.

In addition to Singh, Surender Singh Thikriwal, Palwinder Singh, Pardeep Singh, Nobeljit Singh and Karnail Singh have also been summoned to appear before the agency on January 17-18.

The NIA had registered a case on December 15 last year after a notification from the government under various sections of the IPC and the Illicit Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In the FIR, which has been seen by IANS, the NIA alleged that SFJ, an illegal association and other Khalistani terrorist groups including, but not limited to, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force, along with their front organizations, have entered into a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and anarchy and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them to rebel against the government.

The FIR also said that huge funds are being collected abroad for campaigns on the ground and propaganda against missions in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, etc.

These campaigns are spearheaded by designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and others.

The NIA FIR also alleged that SFJ and other pro-Khalistani elements involved in this conspiracy, through their relentless campaign on social media and otherwise, are radicalizing and recruiting impressionable youth to agitate and carry out terrorist acts for the creation of a separate nation from Khalistan after secession from India. Territory.

It is worth mentioning that the NIA filed a charge sheet against 10 Khalistani terrorists in the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) case, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on December 18 last year.

The agency has filed the charge sheet with the NIA special court in Mohali of Punjab under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

In addition to Pannun, who is a resident of New York in the US, the NIA has appointed Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Harmeet Singh. connection to a case related to a series of acts of violence, including the arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, the conduct of propaganda activities both online and in ground campaigns in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020. These acts were committed by a gang of radicalized Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance of SFJ manipulators located abroad as part of a conspiracy organized by the defendants to launch a concerted secessionist campaign for the creation of ‘Khalistan’ .

The case was initially registered by the Punjab Police in Amritsar and the NIA took over the investigation on April 5 last year.

