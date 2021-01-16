India Top Headlines

Indictment filed against 11 Lashkar agents | India News

JAMMU: Jammu police filed a charge sheet on Friday against 11 arrested operatives from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist module.

“The module was being operated on the instructions of a Pakistan-based LeT manipulator / terrorist Mohd Amin alias Haroon, who was an active terrorist operating in the Doda region and had been exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2009,” said a spokesman. Jammu Police.

“The case was investigated by an SIT headed by DSP Parupkar Singh. During the investigation, in addition to recovering Rs 1,90,700 worth of terrorist financing money along with weapons and ammunition, 11 defendants were also arrested, ”added the police spokesman.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of the third additional session of Judge Jammu against Mubashir Farooq Batt, Toqeer Ahmad Batt, Mohammad Asif Batt, all of Sazan Doda; Khalid Latief Batt and Gazi Iqbal Batt from Kotal Doda; Tariq Hussain Mir from Tanta Doda; Farooq Ahmad Malik from Doda; Farooq Ahmad Batt from Kathawa Doda (Haroon’s brother); Junaid Aziz Lone of Handwara; Mohammad Hashim Malik from Pattan in Baramulla and Mohabbat Hussain from Chiralla Doda.

