Indian Army Boosts Morale in Country During Border Showdown with China: Rajnath Singh | India News
LUCK: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the Indian army has raised the morale of the country and also allowed people to hold their heads high during the border clash with China.
He said this while addressing a meeting here during the ‘bhoomipujan’ and the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Command Hospital.
“The charismatic (karishmaayi) performance of the Army during the confrontation between India and China has raised the morale of the country and has also enabled citizens to hold their heads high,” he said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.
The military confrontation broke out on May 5 after violent clashes between the Indian army and the PLA in the Pangong Lake area.
“The whole world is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. No one had thought that with the onset of the pandemic, the celebration of festivals like Holi, Eid and Diwali would be without much fanfare (dhoomdhaam). Nobody had imagined that the trains would arrive to a halt, and schools and markets will remain closed. However, the good thing was that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to face the crisis began with courage and understanding (of the issue), “he said.
He added that the biggest challenge at the time of the pandemic was testing. “There were just two laboratories, but today there are more than 1,000 laboratories. There was a shortage of masks, ventilators and PPE equipment. But the speed and understanding of the subject that India showed, masks, PPE equipment and ventilators are now being exported. This is it’s done in 4-6 months, “Singh said.
Greeting doctors and health workers, he said: “If our doctors, the paramedics, whom we know as warriors, had not taken the risk, we could not have fought the challenge. It is for this reason that doctors are considered second. God on earth. The threat of Covid-19 was on doctors, paramedical personnel, sanitation workers. They stayed away from their families, ate outside their homes and then went to the hospital. These warriors have put on a performance charismatic. Doctors, paramedics and health workers have served as front-line soldiers and I salute their commitment and dedication. ”
He also reported that in addition to the two indigenous anti-COVID vaccines used in the nationwide vaccination campaign that began on Saturday, four more vaccines will arrive soon.
“These vaccines will not only be administered to people in India, but they will also be exported to other countries. Because India does not think only of itself, but also cares for the whole world. The seers here gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: – the whole world is one family. Since the Vedic era, the medical treatment system here has not only thought about humans, but also other creatures. During Ashoka’s reign, there were provisions for treating cows, buffaloes, cats and bats “.
Singh said the construction of the New Command Hospital building addresses a long-standing need for the people and praised authorities for relocating instead of cutting down trees while clearing land for it.
He assured attendees that any obstacle to the project will be resolved in coordination with state and civil authorities. He said he relied on the full cooperation of Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
He also remembered Mahatma GandhiThe Swachh Bharat philosophy, which preached equal interest throughout life and has been focused on by the current government.
Highlighting the government’s focus on health, he said it has been busy expanding the medical infrastructure. He added that the government is also increasing public spending on health and has taken various measures.
Singh said Ayushman Bharat has met a great need for health care, mentioning that more than 1.5 crore people have benefited from the plan, which is unparalleled in the world.
At the end of his speech, Singh congratulated the entire nation on the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, commemorating India’s great victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
He said that the courage and valor of the defense forces in the 1971 war are a source of immense pride for the entire country.
Adityanath appreciated the close coordination between the armed forces and civil authorities in managing Covid. He said this was essential to protect Uttar Pradesh after the crisis.
He assured the full support of state authorities to provide better health services through projects such as this hospital.
The army chief, General MM Naravane, was also present on the program.
The new Command Hospital building is spread over 40 acres of land and will be built at an estimated cost of 425 million rupees.
The building will have six blocks of four wings ranging from three to nine stories. All blocks are interconnected with independent air routes from the main areas of patient activity. The building complex will also have parking space for 750 cars in addition to vertical circulation in the form of an adequate number of elevators and ramps.
It will house state-of-the-art facilities with all specialties and subspecialties, particularly cardiology, with a modern interventional catheterization laboratory, modular operating rooms with a hybrid operating room, a state-of-the-art nephrology and dialysis center, and a compound oncology center.
The hospital was built in 1859 and designated as Hospital de Comando (Central Command) in 1967. The construction of the new Command Hospital was approved by the Army Chief of Staff in 2018.
