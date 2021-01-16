India Top Headlines

India to Export Locally Developed Covid-19 Vaccines: Rajnath Singh | India News

LUCK: India will soon launch the coronavirus vaccine export program, Defense Minister Rajanth Singh announced on Saturday.

Rajnath made the announcement after laying the foundation stone for a new Central Command Hospital in Lucknow.

The program was attended by the Prime Minister of the UP, Yogi Adityanath, and the head of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

“Two indigenous vaccines have been deployed and four more are to be introduced. We will inoculate all of them in order to build confidence to fight corona, and we will soon begin exporting vaccines as there is a growing demand for vaccines. We believe in the concept. from ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one) as well as from ‘sarve bhavantu sukhinaḥ sarve santu nirāmayāḥ’ (May all sentient beings be at peace, may no one suffer from disease). In the great Ashoka regime, even the cow , the buffalo, cats, bats were helped and treated apart from humans, and therefore we will help everyone, “said Singh, 69, who is also a member of Parliament from Lucknow.

He said: “No one had imagined that in just one day trains, planes, markets, schools, offices will all close due to the pandemic. But our prime minister took up the challenge, every week he chaired two or three meetings to deal with the situations that arose “. of the pandemic “.

“There were only a couple of testing laboratories to verify the infection, there was a shortage of PPE equipment, ventilators, masks, but in a period of four to six months, we were in a position to export the medical safety equipment. Today there are more than 1000 labs. This is no small feat. ”

Praising the medical staff, the front-line warriors against Covid-19, the Union minister said: “I bow to the doctors, paramedics, hospital health workers who are true front-line warriors against the crown. They faced danger. but they fulfilled their duties. I know many doctors who stayed away from their families during crises to help others. Doctors are considered the second god on earth. ”

Commenting on existing health facilities across the country, Rajnath said: “We recognize that there is still a shortage of hospitals, beds in the health system, but it has also improved after Independence. We are going to increase spending in the healthcare sector. health”.

He said: “Health insurance for everyone was unimaginable, but in the last two years more than 2.5 million rupees people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat program. This is a health insurance system unmatched in the world. People you get Rs 5 lakh health coverage that is renewed every year. ”

“As part of the improvement of the health system, 22 AIIMS news were opened and we want to open a medical school and a graduate medical school in each district. A medical commission has been opened to promote more research and development in the health sector. The commission also focuses on evaluating hospitals to improve facilities, he added.

Times of India