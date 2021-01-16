India Launches World’s Largest Covid-19 Immunization Program: Top New Features | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 immunization program started in India on Saturday. More than 300 million people are expected to be covered by the world’s largest immunization program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus via video conference on Saturday morning.

Thousands of healthcare workers and other front-line workers are expected to be vaccinated on the first day of the immunization program.

Here’s a look at the main developments of the day.

Decisive victory for the country: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said that these vaccines will guarantee a “decisive victory” for the country over the coronavirus pandemic, but called on compatriots to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing even after receiving the blows.

“I want to remind the people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Do not make the mistake of taking one dose and forget the second. As the experts have said, there will be a gap of about a month between the two doses.” Modi said.

He asked people not to let their guard down even after taking the vaccine, as only two weeks after taking the second dose, the human body will develop the necessary immunity against the virus.

During his speech, the prime minister was also moved by talking about the disorder that the pandemic caused in people’s lives, isolating the victims of the coronavirus and denying the dead the last traditional rites.

Covid-19 vaccination begins in West Bengal; great day for humanity says the first recipient

Bipasha Seth is the first person to be vaccinated in the state, hospital authorities said. “It is a great day for humanity. I am happy to receive the first dose,” said Seth. West Bengal’s Minister of State for Labor Nirmal Maji also received the Covishield vaccine at Kolkata Hospital and Medical College, officials said.

The vice president and the ministers of the Union praise the launch of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described the launch of the coronavirus immunization campaign as a “red letter day” for the people of India and praised the scientists for developing the vaccines in record time. Union ministers, including Amit Shah, praised the launch of the inoculation program. The interior minister said that the vaccines made in India represent the determination of a “self-sufficient India”. Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described the launch of the vaccination campaign as “a historic and memorable day.”

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Adar Poonawalla Receives Covishield Vaccine Injection

Poonawalla joined healthcare workers in receiving the Covishield vaccine. The CEO shared a small video of him receiving the jab on Twitter. “I wish India and Sri Narendra Modi ji great success in launching the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination. I am very proud that Covidshield is part of this historic effort, and to support its safety and efficacy, I join our health workers to take the vaccine myself, “he tweeted.

Vaccine Will Work Like ‘Sanjeevani’ Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The fight against the coronavirus is on the way to victory, said Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, congratulating the launch of Covid-19 vaccination at the national level, adding that the country has a robust system for the immunization process.

“This moment gives us all immense satisfaction and, as the country’s Minister of Health, I would like to pay tribute to all those who have contributed to the success of this fight,” said Vardhan after overseeing the launch at AIIMS Delhi.

AIIMS director assures people that Covaxin vaccine is safe

By urging people to have faith in Indian researchers, scientists and regulatory authorities, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Singh Guleria assured the nation that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine is safe.

“I want to assure everyone that the vaccine is safe. It is effective. We have to vaccinate a large number of people to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection and therefore we cannot start to be too selective. We must have trust in our researchers, scientists and regulatory authorities, “he said.

Right time for vaccination, you can stop the second wave: experts

As India prepares for Covid vaccination amid a significant decline in active cases, experts say inoculations are necessary and the timing is right, as it can help avoid a new wave, particularly in the wake of the new one. UK strain that has higher transmissibility.

“We are lucky to be starting the vaccination campaign right now with the first wave in decline. This will aid in the timely vaccination of a significant proportion of the population if the second wave hits us, ”said Dr. AS Soin, president of the Medanta Liver Institute.

Launch of the world’s largest vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus via video conference.

Emphasizing the enormity of the vaccination campaign, which he launched via remote control in the middle of the Sanskrit shloka chant that meant ‘everyone be happy, everyone be healthy’, Modi said that never before in history has he this type of large-scale vaccination. the campaign has been launched.

A total of 3,006 session sites in all states and territories of the Union were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated at each session location on an opening day.

Regarded as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire country across the length and breadth, the campaign aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach approximately 3 million people by end of its first phase.