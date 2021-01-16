India Top Headlines

Farmers union urges Supreme Court to reconstitute panel for talks: Main updates | India News

NEW DELHI: A couple of days after one of the four members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to hear complaints from protesting farmers and make recommendations to resolve the deadlock with the center, one of the farmers’ unions petitioned the superior court on Saturday to remove the three remaining members and replace them with others. Meanwhile, Delhi Police took stock of the arrangements for the Republic Day Parade in the face of the threat from farmers to hold a tractor parade in the national capital on the same day.

Here are the main developments of the day:

1. A farmers union petitioned the Supreme Court to remove the three remaining members of the committee it had created to resolve the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws and to select the people who can do the work “on the basis of the mutual harmony “. The Bhartiya Kisan Lokshakti Union said the principle of natural justice will be violated as those appointees to the four-member committee “have already supported these laws.” In an affidavit, he also requested the dismissal of a central government plea, filed through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other type of protest by farmers seeking to disrupt the meeting and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The Bhartiya Kisan Lokshakti Union is one of 40 farmers’ unions leading the agitation at various border points in Delhi for some 50 days, demanding the repeal of the agricultural laws. In an “extraordinary” provisional order, the superior court had suspended the implementation of the new agricultural laws until further orders and had constituted the four-member committee to hear complaints and make recommendations to resolve the impasse. The committee consisted of Bhupinder Singh Mann, national president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union; Dr. Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Agricultural Prices and Costs Commission; and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana. However, on January 14, Mann withdrew from the committee.

2. Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a review meeting in which he also took stock of arrangements at farmers’ agitation sites to maintain law and order, said the authorities. In the meeting held with superior officers, the police chief took stock of the anti-terrorist measures, as well as the actions taken against the criminals involved in various cases, including robbery, violation of the Law on Special Taxes and the Law on Narcotic Drugs and Substances. Psychotropic, and gambling cases, they said. Shrivastava also reviewed pending cases under POCSO and crimes against women, authorities said.

3. Rashtriya President Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit expressed resentment at the government’s “indifferent attitude” towards the farmers’ agitation against three new agricultural laws. “The stepmother treatment given to farmers can backfire as farmers know how to withdraw support for the BJP-led government,” he said while speaking to reporters here. Dixit said that due to the “indifferent attitude” of the government, farmers are forced to protest in the cold weather. He said the government is using “persistent tactics” to break farmers’ morale.

4. The leader of Congress, P Chidambaram, attacked the center for the stagnation of agricultural laws, claiming that “no one” was consulted about the legislation, and affirmed that the only way out for the government was to agree to start with a “blank slate “. His comments came a day after the center asked protesting farmers to form an informal group to prepare a concrete proposal on their objections and suggestions on farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting on January 19 to put end to protracted protest in various Delhi. borders. However, the protesting farmers’ unions adhered to their main demand to repeal all three pieces of legislation altogether. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that, as expected, another round of talks between farmers and the government failed. The fault lies with the government because it will not agree to get rid of the disputed laws, said the former Union minister.

5. About 400 Kerala farmers have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new agricultural laws. A group of Kerala farmers arrived in Shahjahanpur from Alwar on Friday to take part in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the center’s farm laws, former CPM MLA Amra Ram said. He said farmers are protesting on a 3 km stretch of the road, which has a service lane open to locals. “The farmers are protesting in conditions of intense cold but the Center is not upset,” he added.

6. Thousands of congressional workers and farmers held a tractor rally in Nagpur city, Maharashtra, to protest against the center’s farm laws and rising fuel prices. Congressional workers and party leaders rode in tractors and raised slogans against the central government in front of Raj Bhavan. The head of the state Congress, Balasaheb Thorat, ministers Sunil Kedar, Vijay Waddetiwar, Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and several other party leaders participated in the demonstration. The rally was previously supposed to take place in Mumbai, but the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to coincide with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s visit to Nagpur on January 12-17.

7. Peasant leader Poonam Pandit described the agricultural laws enacted by the center as a “death order” and urged farmers to arrive in Delhi on January 26. The peasant leader said this at a “Kisan Mahapanchayat” in the Banda area of ​​Shahjahanpur, which according to the police was held without permission and amid the imposition of prohibition orders. “If you want your rights, then arrive in Delhi on January 26,” he said, adding that the “black laws” enacted by the center were a “death order for farmers.” “From the way farmers are detained, it seems that Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath is also anti-farmer,” he said. To stop the mahapanchayat, the administration had approached the peasant leaders. The personnel of the Provincial Armed Police were deployed in the place designated for the event. After this, farmers began to gather in an empty field behind the site. Peasant leader Poonam Pandit came by bicycle and headed to the panchayat for about 25 minutes.

8. History will remember the leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, for standing up to the “current dictatorial regime,” said PPD Chairman Mehbooba Mufti. On Twitter, Mufti said that it is a fact that “the new India is in the hands of a chosen few” and that Gandhi is the only politician who dares to speak the truth. “Ridicule Rahul Gandhi all you want, but he is the only politician who dares to speak the truth. It is a fact that the new India is in the hands of a select few capitalists and cronies. History will remember him for facing the current dictatorial regime (sic), ”said the head of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP). In another tweet, the former chief minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir said that the center had “unleashed its pet agency,” the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on farmers’ unions protesting against the three farm laws. GOI’s pet agency, NIA, is now unleashing itself on farmer unions. “The rot that has settled in India’s main terrorism investigative agency can be measured by the way they are fabricating accusations against Kashmiris, farmers and those who dare to dissent (sic),” he said .

