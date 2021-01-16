India Top Headlines

Enjoy Your Home Masterpieces As IFFI Goes Hybrid | India News

PANJIM: Not only moviegoers who have come to Goa, but also many around the world will be able to participate in the opening of the 51st India International Film Festival on Saturday as the festival will go hybrid this year in view of the pandemic.

The Indian film festival will feature 224 films in all categories, around 50 films, including those paying tribute to world cinema fans who died in 2020, will be streamed online via the IFFI website for those who register.

The virtual segment, which Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday is the “real attraction” of the festival this year, will also contain much sought-after master classes with celebrated filmmakers and the National Film Development ‘Film Bazaar’ Corporation. The festival will premiere Cannes best actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen starring ‘Another Round’ as its opening film. Made by Thomas Vinterberg, ‘Another Round’ is Denmark’s nominee for Best International Film at the Oscars and will be screened on January 16, following the festival’s formal opening.

A historical drama, ‘Wife of a Spy’, by Japanese cult director Kiyoshi Kurosawa will lower the curtain on IFFI 51, while audiences will also be able to enjoy the world premiere of Sandeep Kumar’s ‘Mehrunisa’. Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The international competition segment comprising 15 films also includes two by Indian filmmakers, Kripal Kalita (Bridges) and Siddharth Tripathy’s ‘A Dog and His Man’.

