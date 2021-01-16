India Top Headlines

Bhutan Prime Minister Congratulates India on Launching a Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign | India News

THIMPHU: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the launch of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday.

“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the historic launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign nationwide today,” Tshering said in a Facebook post.

Hours earlier, Prime Minister Modi began the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus through a videoconference.

Regarded as the world’s largest vaccination program, covering the entire country across the length and breadth, the campaign aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach approximately 3 million people by end of its first phase.

A total of 3,006 session sites in every state and union territory were virtually online during the launch. About 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the opening day, the union’s Health Ministry said.

In the first phase, government and private sector health workers, including workers from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), will receive the vaccine.

The campaign will take place every day from 9 a.m. M. At 5 p. M., Except on the days designated for routine vaccination programs.

Tshering praised India’s quest to secure and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine.

“In this quest to secure and distribute the vaccine to an impressive extent, His Excellency has shown deep and compassionate leadership. We hope it will be a response to pacify all the suffering we have endured this pandemic,” the post reads.

“We send prayers for the good health and well-being of His Excellency and the people of India,” he added.

