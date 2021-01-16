India Top Headlines

Attempts to intimidate farmers through central agency notices: SAD | India News

TARN TARAN / PUNJAB: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged on Saturday that attempts are being made to threaten farmer leaders through notices from agencies such as the NIA.

He also accused the Center of being disingenuous in talks about farm laws, saying the government is only “trying to tire the farmers.”

“At the same time, (the Center) is intimidating farmers by issuing notices to them through various agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Farmers are not anti-national. We condemn this, ”Badal said.

The senior Akali leader and former Minister of State Bikram Singh Majithia also accused the Union government of smearing the farmers by calling them “Naxalites and Khalistanis”.

He said that the SAD always supported the farmers and left the National Democratic Alliance when the government refused to listen to them.

Badal also criticized Punjab’s chief minister, Amarinder Singh, claiming that he has failed to keep any of the promises he made to the people.

Badal asked the prime minister to say one thing that he had done for the people of the state in the last four years of his rule.

In direct contrast, former Prime Minister Parkash Singh Badal was responsible for generating a surplus of energy in Punjab as well as bringing in irrigation projects, providing free power for tube wells, creating the ‘mandi’ infrastructure and even ushering in the price system. minimal support when addressing the issue. with the Center, he said.

“All of this can be verified,” he said, adding that his party’s government in the state ensured community peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, former senior Congress leader Manjit Singh Ghaseetpura joined SAD in Ghaseetpura village on Saturday.

