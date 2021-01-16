India Top Headlines

As China Works to Avoid Split, Nepal FM Says It Will Not Allow Foreign Interference | India News

Amid Chinese efforts to avoid a split in the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (PNC), Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Saturday that while some countries may have concerns about the current political situation in Nepal , Kathmandu will not accept the interference of any foreign power in the internal politics of Nepal.

Gyawali’s comment was in response to a ToI query about China’s open attempts to get Prime Minister KP Oli and his rival PK Dahal Prachanda to settle their differences and keep the party intact.

“We are able to solve our problems by ourselves. Being close neighbors, there may be some concerns, questions, but we never accept interference from the outside,” Gyawali said, adding that Nepal’s relations with China and India are excellent. The minister declined to speak further about China’s role in resolving the PNC dispute and said it would not be appropriate for it to speak of a third country with foreign soil.

After the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart S Jaishankar, Gyawali also met with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. Despite the political instability in Nepal, which saw Prime Minister Oli last year dissolving the House of Representatives and splitting the party in two, the Oli government was eager to move forward with the JCP meeting apparently to ensure that the recent momentum in bilateral cooperation is not disturbed. . However, Dahal, just before Gyawali landed in India, accused Oli of acting at the behest of India to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Gyawali defended Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament, saying it was the result of a “long problem” facing the government. He added that it would be unwise to blame anyone for it.

“It was an internal problem. I don’t think it is wise to blame anyone. In the parliamentary system, if the prime minister believes that the time has come to seek a new term, it is a universally accepted practice that the president can dissolve parliament and seek mandate, “Gyawali said.

In an early morning interaction with journalists, Gyawali again stressed the need to resolve the border dispute in the Kalapani and Susta areas.

Gyawali said India and Nepal had made a “common commitment” to work to resolve outstanding border problems soon. “The modality for this is under discussion. The sanctity of the border is extremely important to secure it. The demarcation is extremely important,” Gyawali said, while emphasizing the importance of the Sugauli treaty of 1846 in addressing the border issue.

The Nepalese government claims that under the Treaty all territories east of the Kali River (Mahakali), including the disputed Limpiyadhura (where the Kali River originates), Kalapani and Lipulekh, belong to Nepal.

While India maintained that border-related issues will only be addressed through the proper channels, Nepal raised the Kalapani issue at the JCM meeting and said it was important to shed an otherwise strong relationship from this irritating . Nepal also said in its statement that the meeting discussed the boundary issue and expressed a commitment to soon complete boundary works in the remaining segments.

