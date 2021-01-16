Anti-Maoist Operations Command ‘shoots’ itself | India News
RAIPUR: A 40-year-old CoBRA commando was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot while conducting an operation in Sukma on Friday, leaving his colleagues in shock. Police suspect it is suicidebut they’re checking to see if the bullet was fired by accident. Suicides by CoBRA staff, a group of well-trained and highly motivated troops, are quite rare. The victim, Police Chief Harjeet Singh of the CoBRA 206 battalion, was from Ludhiana, Punjab.
The commandos had left the Tamelwada camp on Thursday night and headed for the Chintagufa forests, where they planned to seek intelligence information on the Maoist movement in nearby regions. In the early hours of Friday, when the troops were resting for a bit in the jungle, a shot rang out. The soldiers realized that Singh had collapsed and a bullet had been fired from his AK47, which went through his neck and killed him on the spot, sources say. Five members of the security personnel have committed suicide in the Bastar division in the last three months.
