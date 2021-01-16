India Top Headlines

Another Madhya Pradesh man dies after having air injected into his rectum, this time for fun | India News

BHOPAL: The fun turned to tragedy in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, where a young man allegedly died after his friend injected air into his rectum with a compressor used to dry beans.

This is the second such incident in the state in a month. Latest case as reported by Shivpuri in December last year in which similar conduct by an employer cost the life of a worker.

Katni police have registered a case against the defendants in various sections. Police said the accused and the victim are friends employed at the Dal factory below the area of ​​the Madhav Nagar police station in Katni. Vinod Thakur and his friend Sukhram Yadav were changing clothes inside the bathroom when the incident occurred.

Thakur allegedly inserted a pulse drying compressor nozzle into his friend’s private parts and pumped out air. Within seconds, the victim’s stomach swelled and her condition worsened. He was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

“They put him in the ICU where he died after a while,” said a police officer. The accused has been arrested. Doctors informed police that damage to internal organs led to Yadav’s death.

Katni SP Sandip Dhakad told TOI that she has written a letter to the district collector for a parallel investigation into the circumstances that led to her death. “The scene of the incident is a dal mill, so we want to have transparent investigations on all aspects. We are awaiting an autopsy report, ”said SP.

The above incident involved a 40-year-old man who died in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh after his employer allegedly injected air into his rectum by inserting a compressor, following a dispute over wages. The late Permanand Dhakad, a resident of Gazigad Dhoria village in Shivpuri district, worked daily on a stone crusher.

The owner of the stone crusher and four of his employees participated. Dhakad was beaten by the employer after he approached him about his salary on November 8. He pumped air by inserting a compressor into his rectum while three other employees dominated him, it is alleged. All of them have been arrested.

When Dhakad’s condition worsened, he was taken to a private hospital in Gwalior without informing his family members. When doctors were unable to revive his condition, they brought him back and admitted him to the district hospital.

They told his family that he suffered from some gastric problems. However, when Dhakad regained consciousness after 48 hours, he recounted the ordeal he went through. Subsequently, the relatives went to the local police station and filed a complaint.

Times of India