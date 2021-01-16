116 people infected with British variant of Covid-19 in India: Government | India News
NEW DELHI: The number of people testing positive for the new British variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country rose to 116, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
“The total number of people infected with the new UK genome variant is 116,” the ministry said.
All of these people have been kept in single-room isolation in health facilities designated by the respective state governments, the ministry had previously said.
Their close contacts have also been quarantined. A full contact tracing has been started for fellow travelers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing is ongoing on other specimens, the ministry said.
The situation is under careful surveillance and regular advice is being provided to states to improve surveillance, containment, testing and shipment of samples to INSACOG (India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) laboratories.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore
