100 Former Officials Raise Doubts About Transparency at PM-CARES Fund | India News

NEW DELHI: A group of 100 former officials wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raising questions on transparency in the PM-CARES Fund.
They said that it is necessary that, for reasons of probity and adherence to the standards of public responsibility, the financial details of income and expenses are available to avoid doubts about irregularities.
“We have been following with interest the ongoing debate on Citizen Assistance and Aid in Emergencies, or ‘PM-CARES’, a fund created for the benefit of people affected by the Covid pandemic. Both the purpose for which This is how the way it has been administered has left a series of unanswered questions, ”they said in the letter.
“It is essential that the position and stature of the prime minister remain intact by ensuring full transparency in all dealings with which the prime minister is associated,” they said.
The letter was signed by former IAS officers Anita Agnihotri, SP Ambrose, Sharad Behar, Sajjad Hassan, Harsh Mander, P Joy Oommen, Aruna Roy, former diplomats Madhu Bhaduri, KP Fabian, Deb Mukharji, Sujatha Singh and former IPS officers AS Dulat, PGJ Nampoothiri and Julio Ribeiro among others.
In March last year, the Center established the Prime Minister’s Fund for Assistance and Aid to Citizens in Emergencies (PM-CARES) with the main objective of dealing with any type of emergency situation such as the one currently posed by the outbreak. of Covid-19 and provide relief to those affected.
