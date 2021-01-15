India Top Headlines

UP police in K’taka to arrest youth under anti-conversion law | India News

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh dispatched a three-member police team to Karnataka’s Bijapur late Wednesday to arrest a reserved Muslim youth in Gorakhpur under the UP 2020 Illegal Religious Conversion Ban Ordinance for allegedly kidnapping a local teenage girl to marry and force her to convert.

According to an FIR filed at the Chiluatal police station in the district on January 11, the Karnataka man used a job offer to befriend the girl and concealed his religious identity until the time he allegedly abducted her. The couple has not yet been located.

“The girl’s father reported her missing on January 5 and charges were added under the new anti-conversion ordinance after the girl’s call records showed that she had been in contact with the defendant, Mehaboob Chapparband, for more than a year. Chiluatal SHO Neeraj Kumar Rai said.

The girl’s father said he had accompanied his daughter to the Sardar Patel Institute of Technology in Gorakhpur on January 4, but that she did not return home that night. “I later found out that I knew Mehaboob through Facebook since November 2019.” Mehaboob is from the village of Lachhan under the rural Indi thana in Bijapur.

Vijayapura SP Anupam Agarwal told TOI from district headquarters on Thursday that UP police had contacted their counterparts at the Indi rural police station to inform them about the case brought against Mehaboob under the new state law against the conversion. It turned out that the accused had not been seen in his village lately. “We are also trying to find its location. As of now, the information that we have shared with UP police is all we have, ”Agarwal said.

(Bengaluru Tickets)

Reference page