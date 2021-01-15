India Top Headlines

They have agreed on how to solve India’s border problem: Nepal | India News

NEW DELHI: Nepal and India discussed the controversial boundary issue during Friday’s joint commission meeting and agreed on a mechanism to resolve the complicated issue, Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said.

Speaking to a select audience at the Indian Council on World Affairs, Gyawali said that he and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of limits. “However, there are problems that must be solved first, away from the public,” he added.

Gyawali said Nepal’s move to change its map last year was related to India’s decision to issue a new political map in November 2019.The maps were released following J & K’s reorganization into two J&K Union Territories. and Ladakh and did not alter the international situation. borders, India has said.

“We want to see a 21st century Nepal-India relationship, one that looks to the future and is based on equality, mutual respect, fairness and an understanding of the concerns and sensibilities of others. For that, we essentially have to address the problems that we have inherited from the past and address them appropriately, ”Gyawali said.

He added that an Eminent Persons Group (EPG) had been created to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including the 1950 friendship treaty. “We have agreed to review and update the treaty to better reflect current reality and further consolidate and expand plus our friendship. We have to do it sooner rather than later, ”he said.

Given the ups and downs of bilateral ties, Gyawali said both countries “must be equally aware that healthy relationships require continuous care, creative thinking, readiness and a willingness to understand each other in changing dynamics.”

When asked about China, he said: “Nepal has always maintained a good relationship with our two neighbors. We never compare our relationships with our friends. We have made sure that our land is not misused for the illegitimate interests of any neighboring country.” . ”

Times of India