“Surely I Can”: PM Modi Responds to a Twitter Post About Temple City | India News

India Top Headlines

Sure I can. 🙂 I had shared this image a few years ago. This is the Ratneshwar Mahadev temple of Kashi, in its entirety… https://t.co/ShRlxf6MVx – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1610712648000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is quite active on social media, quickly identified an image on Twitter that he shared a few years ago.When Lost Temples posted an image of a beautiful temple glowing yellow on a river bank with a sign “Can you identify that great city?” PM Modi responded with “Sure I can.”The image was accompanied by the words of Mark Twain: “Older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend, and it seems twice as old as they all put together.”

PM Modi not only recognized the image, but also identified the temple and the city.

“This is the Ratneshwar Mahadev temple of Kashi, in all its splendor,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also revealed that he had shared this image a few years ago.