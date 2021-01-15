India Top Headlines

Soldiers and doctors in Ladakh will be the first to receive the Covid vaccine | India News

NEW DELHI: Around 4,000 soldiers, military doctors and nurses deployed to Ladakh, where India and Chinese troops face each other in the ongoing clash of troops in the eastern sector, will be among the first of the armed forces to get Covid- 19. vaccinations

More than 12,000 doses of vaccines have been sent to Ladakh, as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign to be launched against the pandemic on Saturday.

“More soldiers, including those on the front lines at friction points in eastern Ladakh, will be vaccinated as the campaign recovers over time. The armed forces established strict protocols last year to spread Covid. -19 in their ranks, “said an officer.

