Senior television journalist is the victim of a phishing attack | India News

India Top Headlines

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I am posting this statement to set the record straight … https://t.co/1FNJvfK5hB – Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) 1610705829000

NEW DELHI: Senior television journalist Nidhi Razdan claimed on Friday that he has been the victim of a very serious phishing attack.The journalist, who recently left her television station assignment to pursue a teaching career as an assistant professor at Harvard University, took to Twitter to reveal how she had been misled.“I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I am posting this statement to make things clear about what I have been through. I will not address this issue further on social media,” Razdan said on Twitter.

Razdan, who was supposed to take on his new assignment from September 2020, said he did not receive any offers from Harvard University and instead was the victim of a highly coordinated and sophisticated phishing attack.

The senior scribe has filed a police report and has also written to the Harvard authorities.