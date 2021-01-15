PM talks to Union Minister Shripad Naik | India News
PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Minister Shripad Naik on Friday, who is recovering at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after sustaining an injury in a traffic accident.
Naiks’ office stated that Modi called the BJP leader minutes before Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met with the Union minister at the hospital.
During a short phone conversation, the prime minister asked Naik to take care of his health, Naik’s special service officer (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.
Naidu met Naik (68), a member of Goa’s Lok Sabha parliament, around 10.20 a.m. M.
Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in neighboring Karnataka.
His wife and a close assistant were killed in the car accident.
The GMCH said Thursday night that Naik’s health has improved.
A team from the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring Naik’s treatment.
Naiks’ office stated that Modi called the BJP leader minutes before Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met with the Union minister at the hospital.
During a short phone conversation, the prime minister asked Naik to take care of his health, Naik’s special service officer (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.
Naidu met Naik (68), a member of Goa’s Lok Sabha parliament, around 10.20 a.m. M.
Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in neighboring Karnataka.
His wife and a close assistant were killed in the car accident.
The GMCH said Thursday night that Naik’s health has improved.
A team from the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring Naik’s treatment.