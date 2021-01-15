PM talks to Union Minister Shripad Naik | India News

Breaking News
 Jan 15, 2021
PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Minister Shripad Naik on Friday, who is recovering at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after sustaining an injury in a traffic accident.
Naiks’ office stated that Modi called the BJP leader minutes before Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met with the Union minister at the hospital.
During a short phone conversation, the prime minister asked Naik to take care of his health, Naik’s special service officer (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.
Naidu met Naik (68), a member of Goa’s Lok Sabha parliament, around 10.20 a.m. M.
Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in neighboring Karnataka.
His wife and a close assistant were killed in the car accident.
The GMCH said Thursday night that Naik’s health has improved.
A team from the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring Naik’s treatment.

