PM does not respect farmers, wants to tire those protesting against agricultural laws: Rahul | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for farmers and wants to tire out protesters against the Center’s new farm laws, Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.
He also said that the talks that are taking place with the protesting peasant leaders are part of the governmentdelaying tactics.
Farmers will not give in until the laws are repealed, Rahul Gandhi said in Jantar Mantar, where together with Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, they joined party MPs in their demonstration against the laws.
The former president of Congress’s remarks come on a day when the government is meeting for the ninth time with farmers’ unions in protest to break the more than a month-long stalemate on the three new farm laws.
“The talks are being held only to delay. Prime Minister Modi thinks he has the power and will tire farmers, but he’s wrong. Narendra Modi has no basic respect for farmers. He doesn’t even care if more than 100 die. farmers. He believes he has the power and the protesting farmers will tire after a few days, but they will not give in, “Rahul Gandhi told reporters.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at various border points in Delhi for more than a month against the laws.
Rahul Gandhi said that this upheaval has just started and that the government will have to repeal the laws.
“The agricultural laws will have to be repealed. They (the government) do not know the strength of the farmers, they will not give in. Prime Minister Modi does not understand. If he had understood this, the government would have withdrawn the laws today.,” He said.
