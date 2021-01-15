India Top Headlines

New laws offer better options for farmers: Ravi Shankar Prasad | India News

NEW DELHI: One day when the government held another round of talks with farm unions, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad once again made a strong case for the three farm laws, saying the reforms benefited farmers, since they gave them multiple options to sell their products.

While posting his views on his social media platforms, Prasad shared a recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to farmers on the three laws. “The Narendra Modi government is offering better options to farmers through new agricultural reforms. Farmers will have the option to sell their products wherever they want. Farmers will be more empowered as these laws suit them, ”said Prasad.

The minister’s statements indicate the strong position of the Center on the three laws, even as the agricultural unions protest against them and seek their repeal. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended all three farm laws and established a four-member committee to “get a clearer picture.”

“Bihar farmers are producing strawberries. In Bulandshahr and nearby areas, farmers grow more carrots than wheat and rice. They have options to sell the product in the markets of their choice thanks to the new laws, “said a senior government official.

