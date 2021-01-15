National campaign against polio postponed until January 31 | India News
NEW DELHI: The National Polio Immunization Program, as part of which children Polio drops are administered in the age group 0-5 years, it has been rescheduled for January 31.
National Immunization Day (NID), commonly known as the polio pulse immunization program, was scheduled for January 17 across the country.
“The massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country will be implemented by the Prime Minister from January
16. This would be the largest immunization exercise in the world. Therefore, the health ministry has decided, in consultation with the Indian president’s office, to reschedule the polio vaccination day, also known as National Immunization Day (NID) or ‘Polio Ravivar’ to the 31 January, ”said the Union. said the health ministry.
The president will launch National Polio Immunization Day by administering polio drops to some children at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11:45 am, the ministry said in a statement.
