Jallikattu bulls don’t hurt, says Rahul; BJP says UPA banned it | India News

MADURAI / NEW DELHI: Congressman Rahul Gandhi observed the bull domestication jallikattu in Madurai on Thursday, noting that the animals were not being injured as was being done, and said his visit was a message to the Center that he wants to “suppress” Culture tamil.

BJP ridiculed Gandhi for his ‘hypocrisy’ of witnessing jallikattu and praising the sport, recalling that the Congress-led UPA had banned it in 2011. Sharpening its attack on PM Modi and the Center for agricultural laws, it accused the government of “Conspiring to destroy” peasants for the benefit of a few businessmen.

Refuting Gandhi’s accusations, former Union minister and BJP member KJ Alphons said the MSP has risen about 45% in the six years of Modi’s rule.

