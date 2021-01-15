India Top Headlines

Indo-Pak Peace Summit Led By Women To Celebrate Heritage, Solutions For Peace In South Asia | India News

BATHINDA: Carrying out the peace process between India and Pakistan by activists of many shades, now an independent women’s magazine eShe is holding a virtual 2-day ‘Indo-Pak Peace Summit led by women’ from January 16-17.

More than 40 successful women from various countries will come together to share their experiences and exchange ideas to find viable solutions to build lasting peace in South Asia.

In a different kind of initiative involving only women, the talks will be conducted by notable South Asian peace activists in addition to Nobel Peace Prize nominee Scilla Elworthy. Panel discussions will be held between award-winning filmmakers, global youth activists, writers, designers, and a workshop on unconscious biases and technology, all led by female speakers.

Aekta Kapoor, Founder and Editor of eShe says: “After a year of loss and conflict, let us take practical steps to foster friendships, collaboration and harmony in our country and neighborhood in 2021. This Summit is not to express empty promises for part of those with political power. These are brilliant minds that are actually creating value in their own fields coming together to build peace and women are generally inclined to think in terms of cooperation, sustainability and relationship building, which is what the region needs in this. moment “.

The Summit will focus on celebrating the shared heritage of India and Pakistan, channeling the energy of women and youth, and providing a platform for new approaches. Panels and individual talks will analyze various aspects of peace-building between the two nations: through literature, art, culture, design, film, and youth activism.

The Summit is supported by the Germany-based global empowerment group The DO School.

