Indian Vaccine Astrologer’s Prediction Comes True | India News
NEW DELHI: With India now preparing for the world’s largest inoculation exercise as of January 16, astrological predictions made by a senior Northern Railway officer on March 15, 2020 about the corona pandemic, including the development of an Indian vaccine, have come true.
Northern Railway Additional Secretary Level Officer Dr. Navneet Kumar Sharma on March 15 predicted that “the period from April 6 to May 3, 2020 is the period to watch. Hospitalizations may increase due to antardasha and pratyantardasha and poor transit of enemy planets (Jupiter and Mars), but deaths may be low due to Mahadasha and the favorable transit of lord lagna. Venus. ”
Interestingly, on April 14, 2020, the Government announced the decision to extend the blockade nationwide until May 3.
Initially, the 21-day lockdown due to Covid-19 was due to end on April 14. Furthermore, as Sharma predicted, deaths in India due to the crown have been among the lowest in the world.
Sharma had also predicted: “Also, during this period, India’s partnerships with foreign countries to combat this disease will increase and there is a good chance that Indian scientists will develop a vaccine for it.”
This has also come true, as India has developed its own vaccine and is ready to help other countries by supplying the vaccines made in India to fight this pandemic.
Sharma said: “Astrology is a science and to make predictions for a nation, you need to look at the nation’s horoscope. Furthermore, events involving masses / countries fall under the branch of Astrology known as ‘Mundane Astrology’. I have studied the Indian horoscope and therefore my observations on the Corona Virus disease. ”
Sharma holds a postgraduate degree in engineering, management, and a Ph.D. in supply chain management. He studied astrology at the Institute of Astrology, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Vaastu of Shri Lal Bahadur Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi.
