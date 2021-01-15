India Will Be Eternally Thankful To Brave Soldiers, Veterans And Their Families: President Kovind | India News

India Top Headlines

On Army Day, greetings to the brave men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the brave who made the… https://t.co/d3A22kpJaI – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 1610675025000

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Indian Army personnel on Army Day on Friday, saying the country will be forever grateful to its brave and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general to assume command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

“On Army Day, salute the brave men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the brave who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. India will forever remain grateful to the brave and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind! “Kovind tweeted.