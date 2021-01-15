India Top Headlines

India and Nepal discuss cooperation on border management, political and security issues | India News

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal on Friday discussed various areas of cooperation, including political and security issues and border management, and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu wide-gauge railway line.

Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in producing Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested early supply of vaccines to Nepal.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali co-chaired the sixth meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission, which also discussed the expansion of the petroleum products pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new oil pipeline. on the east side that connects Siliguri with Jhapa in Nepal. .

The Joint Commission exhaustively examined all aspects of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and “explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties.”

“Both sides discussed various areas of cooperation, including the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, energy, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues, border management, partnership for development, tourism, culture, education and creation. capacity “, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

“The significant and concrete progress made since the last Joint Commission meeting in advancing various bilateral initiatives was recognized,” he added.

The two leaders highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

The two delegations included Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other top officials from both sides.

Noting the milestone reached by the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline, the two sides discussed the expansion of the pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the east side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal.

Both sides welcomed the completion of the works on the first passenger rail line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur and noted that the operational procedures for the start of rail services were being finalized. Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu wide gauge railway line was also discussed, “the statement said.

The Joint Commission emphasized the need to facilitate the cross-border movement of people and goods.

It was noted that the recently opened integrated checkpoints in Birgunj and Biratnagar have contributed to the smooth movement of people and trade between the two countries.

Both parties welcomed the start of the construction of the third PCI in Nepalgunj.

India conveyed that the construction of the new ICP in Bhairahwa would begin shortly.

Discussions were held on expediting joint hydroelectric projects, including the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, which has numerous benefits for the people of both countries.

India conveyed that it would undertake two more cultural heritage projects in Nepal: Pashupatinath Riverfront Development and Bhandarkhal Garden Restoration in Patan Durbar with the help of grants.

Both parties also exchanged views on international, regional and subregional cooperation.

Nepal expressed support for India’s permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council to reflect the shift in the balance of power.

Both sides agreed to hold the next Joint Commission meeting in Nepal at mutually convenient dates, according to the statement.

