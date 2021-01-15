EAM Jaishankar holds talks with his Nepalese counterpart, Gyawali | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday, focusing on several key aspects of bilateral relations.The talks are taking place in the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission (JCM) meeting, the officials said.Gyawali arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit. He is the first high-ranking political leader from Nepal to visit India after ties between the two countries became strained following a border dispute.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Thursday gave a clear indication that the boundary issue is unlikely to be discussed at the JCM.

Responding to questions about the border row, he told a news conference: “Our position on the border issue is well known. Let me say that the JCM and the border talks are separate mechanisms.”

He said the JCM is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity to review the full range of bilateral partnerships and provide political guidance to further enhance the unique ties between the two countries.

“We look forward to constructive discussions on the many sectors that comprise our bilateral agenda,” he said.