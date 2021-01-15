India Top Headlines

Congressional leaders laugh at Rahul’s comments, the party had promised similar laws: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday responded to Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the farmers’ protest underway at the Delhi borders, saying that even the leaders of his own party do not accept the scion of Gandhi. seriously and laugh at your comments. Tomar, along with two other Union ministers, met with farmers protesting three recent farm laws on Friday for the ninth round of talks, but the discussions did not reach a decisive stage.

While the discussions between the ministers and the farmers were taking place, Gandhi met with the MPs of his Punjab party, who were protesting against the three agricultural laws and alleged that the prime minister did not respect farmers.

He said Modi wants to tire out protesting farmers and that talks with them are part of the government’s delaying tactics.

Addressing the media after the meeting with the farmers, Tomar said that Gandhi’s statements and actions are laughed at even within his own party.

“The 2019 Congress manifesto itself had promised these reforms, and therefore Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should tell us whether they were lying then or now,” he said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have protested at various border points in Delhi since November 28 last year against the 2020 Farmer’s Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement , the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

