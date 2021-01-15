India Top Headlines

Congress observes ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ against farm laws, gheraos Raj Bhawans across the country | India News

NEW DELHI: As Congress watched a ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ against farm laws across the country, party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, here on Friday gheraoed Raj Niwas, Civil Lines to express their solidarity with farmers.

In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, protesters raised slogans against the Center, demanding the repeal of all three agricultural laws.

KC Venugopal, the member of parliament, said: “The supreme court intervened, set up a committee but got into controversy because one of its members resigned. This is not going to solve the situation. We demand that the government repeal these laws. We and the farmers They will not withdraw the protest until all the demands of the farmers are met. ”

“These black laws are against farmers. Our demand is that the Modi government should repeal these laws,” said Anil Chaudhary, chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congressional Committee.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Congressional Committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu, raised the slogan of the slogans “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”.

“This government is trying to suppress our voices. We are being arrested and sent to jails. We are not going to collapse. This government is working in the directions of foreigners,” he said.

Protesters in Himachal Pradesh demanded that the president intervene in the matter and repeal the laws. The head of the state Congress, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, led the protest in Shimla

The Congress Party is demanding the repeal of the agricultural laws put forward by the central government, against which farmers’ organizations have been protesting on the various borders of Delhi for 50 days.

The Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Products (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers’ Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Act.

