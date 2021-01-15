Centra Vista: Construction work begins on the new Parliament building | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Construction work on the new Parliament building began on Friday, more than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.The new Parliament building will be triangular in shape and is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022. The government plans to hold the parliament session during the monsoon in 2022 in the new building.“Construction work on the Parliament building has started,” said an official.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is being built by Tata Projects Ltd., on December 10 last year. The project is estimated to cost 971 million rupees.

Earlier this week, a 14-member heritage panel gave its approval to the new Parliament building and also gave the green light to the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Supreme Court had asked the Center to seek prior approval from the panel and other relevant authorities before beginning construction of the new building.

Construction work could not begin earlier, as the government had assured the Supreme Court that no construction or demolition work would begin until the higher court decided on pending grounds on the matter.

The new structure will stand in front of the existing Parliament which was built almost 94 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh at the time and would eventually be turned into a museum.

The new building will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls with a capacity of 888 seats and 384 seats to accommodate an enlarged Parliament following the freeze of its expansion elevators in 2026. The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1,272 seats. , to host joint sessions.

According to the plan, provisions will be made in the furniture for smart screens and biometrics to facilitate voting with a graphical and intuitive interface, digital language interpretation and recording infrastructure to produce metadata in real time, programmable microphones that put management control of the house. with the speaker.

In addition to the new Parliament building, the redevelopment of the Central View, the nation’s electric corridor, provides for a common central secretariat, the renovation of the 3 km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, the new residence of the Prime Minister and the prime minister’s office, and a new Enclave Vice President.