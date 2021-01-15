BSP will go only in UP, Uttarakhand assembly polls, says Mayawati on her birthday | India News

India Top Headlines

LUCK: On her 65th birthday, Supreme Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati announced on Friday that her party will not forge any alliances for the upcoming STATE ASSEMBLY elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own,” Mayawati told ANI.

He claimed that as in 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own next year.

“I have never committed to principles for the sake of gaining power. All workers in our party must begin to prepare together for these elections,” he said.

The BSP chief also promised “free Covid-19 vaccines for all” if her party wins power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the coronavirus vaccination campaign scheduled to start on January 16, Mayawati said: “BSP welcomes the government’s decision to start the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and requests the central and state governments to provide the vaccine. at no cost to all citizens. ”

Responding to the ongoing agitation by farmers against farm laws, he said that the BSP has urged the central government to accept all the farmers’ demands.

As today is Mayawati’s birthday, she has urged her party members and workers to celebrate it as ‘Jankalyankari Diwas’ (Public Welfare Day) helping poor and needy victims of Covid-19.