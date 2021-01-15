India Top Headlines

Army showed intention to use “drone swarms” in offensive operations in the future | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Friday demonstrated for the first time its intention to deploy drone swarms for offensive military operations in the future, including kinetic kamikaze strikes against enemy targets such as tanks, helipads, radars, fuel depots and terrorist camps by drones. “children” launched by drones “mother”.

The Army Day parade in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday saw 75 small to medium-sized drones execute a series of simulated offensive and combat support operations enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), ranging from Kamikaze strikes to skydiving and “float and drop” missions of essential supplies for troops on the front lines, without any human intervention from the ground.

It marked a small beginning, and that too in a controlled environment. The use of drone swarms, which can also overwhelm an adversary’s air defense capabilities, remains a new concept of warfare for India.

The armed forces have more than 100 large Israeli UAVs (UAVs), from Heron and Searcher-II surveillance drones and precision targets to Harop’s “assassins” as well as indigenous people.

The government has also accelerated “Project Cheetah” to arm the Herons with laser-guided bombs, air-to-ground anti-tank missiles and other precision-guided munitions for Rs 3,500 crore.

But it needs to do much more. Azerbaijan, after all, was victorious in its war with Armenia last year mainly due to the success of the drone war. The Army is now working closely with DRDO and the private sector to induce swarms of drones and other “niche and disruptive technologies” after laying out a concrete roadmap for them.

The rotary-wing quadcopter and multicopter drones, weighing between 5 and 25 kg, used on Friday have been developed in collaboration with a Bengaluru startup NewSpace Research and Technologies, and an initial order is also underway.

“These drones can facilitate the execution of kinetic attacks with surgical precision of up to 45-50 km within enemy territory, without being controlled from the ground. By contrast, a swarm of 75 drones can deliver 600kg of supplies to our troops, ”said a senior officer.

“Our rendezvous with the AI ​​offensive drone operations began last August when we swarmed just five drones. We went to 20 in October, 35 in December and now 75. Such drone swarms will grow to triple digits (over 100) and possibly four (over 1,000) in the future, ”he added.

The autonomy of such swarms is enabled through a complex interface between on-board computers, intelligent and adaptive artificial intelligence algorithms, advanced photometry and edge computing for better target designation.

“It’s powered by continuous satellite signals, area correlation techniques, and digital terrain scene matching. Both pre-programmed and opportunity targets can be attacked by drone swarms with equal skill, ”the Army said.

The demonstration included “mother drones” that released the “children”, who were then oriented and re-aligned with the assigned targets. “Onboard edge computers use advanced AI algorithms to optimize attack trajectories. Armed with explosives, the drones fly at breakneck speeds to crash into targets in Kamikaze attacks, ”said another officer.

The Army says that as their “swarm” capabilities grow in weight and sophistication, and they graduate into fixed-wing-class drones, the “lethal and destructive capability of ammunition delivery will increase by a significant order of magnitude.” .

Reference page