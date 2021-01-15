India Top Headlines

80 companies interested in offering cruise and ferry services | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 80 companies, including Adani Logistics, Shreyas Shipping, Angriya Cruise, Samudra Marine, Esquire Shipping, and JM Baxi Group, have shown interest in Ro-Ro, RoPAX, cruise operations, and coastal shipping across the country. Some of the players are also interested in operating ferry services between Karaikal in Puducherry and Jaffna in Sri Lanka and from Paradip, Vizag and Kolkata to Chattogram in Bangladesh, the sources said.

The Sagarmala Development Corporation Ltd (SDCL), under the Ministry of Shipping, had recently expressed interest in implementing such services in the country and also in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and East Africa. The sources said that neither company has shown interest in serving the Seychelles and Madagascar in East Africa.

The SDCL had identified national locations, including Hazira, Okha, Somnath Temple, Diu, Pipavav, Dahej, Mumbai / JNPT, Jamnagar, Kochi, Ghogha, Goa, Mundra and Mandvi and six international routes, connecting four international destinations from major cities. coastal ports of India. for the start of ferry services. The sources also said that there has been good interest from aviation players in the proposed seaplane services across the country to promote tourism.

