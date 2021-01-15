India Top Headlines

221 terrorists killed, 47 arrested at J&K last year: Army | India News

JAMMU: Security forces killed 221 terrorists in J&K counterterrorism operations in 2020 in addition to apprehending 47, according to the Indian military. In 2019, 152 terrorists were killed and 43 arrested.

The data, released on the occasion of Army Day on Friday, also revealed that 11 terrorists had surrendered in 2020 and three in 2019.

The Army also claimed to have thwarted 10 infiltration offers in 2020 and an equal number in 2019. There were 32 infiltration cases in 2020 and 141 in 2019.

According to the data, 274 ultras were active at J&K in 2020 and 421 in 2019, while the number of terrorists on various launch pads in 2020 ranged between 294 and 336 compared to 520-556 in 2019.

In 2020, ceasefire violations were higher compared to 2019: Pakistan broke the truce along the Line of Control and the international border up to 5,246 times. In 2019, this figure was 3,824.

Since the annulment of Articles 370 and 35A paved the way for the reorganization of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, Pakistan has repeatedly attacked the border districts of Rajouri (Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors) and Poonch (Qasba). , Sectors of Krishna Ghati, Balakote, Mankote, Mendhar and Kirni) indiscriminately firing and shelling Indian outposts and civilian areas with mortars. Ceasefire violations along the international border focused primarily on Hiranagar in the Kathua district.

