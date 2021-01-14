When and how was Ram Setu formed? ASI approves the investigation | India News
NEW DELHI: An underwater exploration project will begin this year to determine the age of Ram Setu, a chain of shoals between India and Sri Lanka, and “how” it was formed. Scientists who will work on the project said it would “help determine the age of the Ramayana period. “The Central Advisory Board of Archeology, a body under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), approved the proposal from CSIR-National Oceanography Institute, Goa, last month.
“The proposed study will be based on archaeological antiquities, radiometric and thermoluminescent (TL) dating for the geological time scale and other supporting environmental data,” Professor Sunil Kumar Singh, director of NIO, told TOI. Radiometric dating looks for radioactive impurities to determine the age of an object. TL dating analyzes the light released when an object is heated. “The radiometric technique will be used to see if there are corals or pumice stones. The calcium carbonate they contain can help us determine the age of the structure and that of the Ramayana period, ”Singh added.
The project has a religious and political significance beyond the electoral status where it will be based. The Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ said that a “vanar sena” had built a bridge over the ocean to help Rama cross into Lanka and rescue Sita. The 48 km chain of limestone banks has been associated with the ‘Ramayana’ as that bridge by those who say that Rama was a historical and not a mythological figure. That depends on one claim: that it is made by humans.
In 2007, the ASI had said that it had found no evidence of this. Subsequently, he withdrew this affidavit in the Supreme Court. An ASI official said the study will also find out if there are “submerged dwellings” around Ram Setu.
