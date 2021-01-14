India Top Headlines

The ultimate goal is to win future conflicts with homemade weapons: CDS Gen Rawat by order of Texas | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said Thursday that India’s ultimate goal is to reach a stage where the country can win future conflicts with self-made weapons systems.

The CDS was reacting to the government’s acquiescence to purchase 83 indigenous Texas fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and called the deal a boost to the Center’s “Make-in-India” initiative.

“Our focus will continue to be indigenization and efforts to progressively support Atmanirbhar Bharat is our mission. We look forward to seeing our Air Force touch the sky with glory with aircraft that have important components, including Indian-made engines,” said Gen Bipin Rawat.

The Cabinet Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the largest indigenous defense procurement deal worth approximately Rs 48 billion to purchase 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.

The agreement to be signed in the coming days with HAL will strengthen the Indian Air Force’s fleet of local ‘LCA-Tejas’ fighter jets and overall combat capability.

“This deal will be a game changer for self-sufficiency in India’s defense manufacturing,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted to announce the final approval given to the mega-deal.

The Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A variant is a modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured indigenously.

This aircraft, which is equipped with critical operational capabilities of Radar Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Missile Beyond Visual Range (BVR), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite and Air to Air Refueling (AAR), would be a powerful platform to meet the Indian Air Force operational requirements.

