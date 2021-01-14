India Top Headlines

The military recognizes the contributions of veterans and assures them of their full support | India News

NEW DELHI: The chiefs of three Armed Forces on Thursday recognized the contributions of veterans and assured them of their full support and well-being on Armed Forces Veterans Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, assured that the well-being of veterans will be looked after.

“For the Air Force to begin as an auxiliary force in 1932 and grow to where we are today, a powerful and deadly aerospace power, on this Veterans Day, I would like to acknowledge with respect and pride the contribution of our Veterans on this journey,” he said.

“I would like to assure you that we are fully committed to ensuring your well-being and all matters related to any matter that arises, be it pension, maintenance or anything else. Much has been covered in terms of policies, procedures and initiatives taken by various departments” added.

The Air Force chief met with Air Force veterans and briefed them on several new initiatives taken to address their long-pending grievances.

The Chief Admiral of the Navy Karambir Singh expressed his sincere thanks to all veterans for their service to the nation.

“It is a source of great pride and honor for me to have the opportunity to speak with our Veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day and, from the beginning, I extend my sincere thanks to all veterans for their service to the nation”. Singh said.

“All of us in uniform and service today gratefully acknowledge that the multi-dimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance and strength of our veterans,” he added.

Complaints from former military personnel were also heard at the Veterans Day event. Many veterans explained their problems in detail and the Chief of the Army ordered the officers concerned to take notice and investigate them.

The day was chosen in recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, who retired that day in 1953.

Wreath ceremonies and veteran gatherings are being organized at various Military Stations to mark solidarity with the families of brave hearts and with veterans as a show of respect for their selfless duty and sacrifices to the nation.

The Army chief also said that 2021 will be celebrated as the ‘Year of the Golden Victory’ to mark the victory of Bangladesh’s liberation war in 1971.

The song “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” dedicated to the “brave sons” of Bangladesh and India, commemorating their courage and bravery during the 1971 war, was released by Admiral Karambir Singh during celebrations at the Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi.

The song has been written by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chris Powell has composed and produced the music under the creative direction of Nairrit Das.

