Serum Institute Awaits WHO Emergency Approval for AstraZeneca Injection Soon | India News

The Serum Institute of India expects WHO’s emergency use authorization soon for the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which it is producing for low- and middle-income countries, its executive director said.

“The emergency use license from WHO (World Health Organization) should be available and arrive in the next week or two, hopefully, because we have presented everything,” Adar Poonawalla said at the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

Poonawalla also said that his company, the world’s largest vaccine maker, would begin stocking millions of doses of the candidate coronavirus vaccine Novavax starting in April.

“It will be more than 40-50 million doses per month, is what we are trying to store from the Novavax product,” he said.

The executive director of the Serum Institute said that a special-purpose vehicle that houses its pandemic-related products should be valued at $ 12 billion to $ 13 billion.

“We are in a unique position to be able to manufacture so many different vaccines in a large volume and capacity,” he said.

“For an investor with a valuation of between $ 12 and $ 13 billion, it will be a fantastic deal, with many advantages.”

