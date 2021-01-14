India Top Headlines

Self-reliance does not mean boycotting foreign products, but believing in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Self-sufficient India does not mean boycotting foreign products, but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and only a self-sufficient nation can make its nation the most important thing, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Addressing a webinar organized by Swarjya magazine, the health minister said: “Atmanirbhar Bharat has become one of the focal areas of our government, around which all economic policies are being drawn. Our government is focused. in closing the gap between rich and poor and in providing equal opportunities to all citizens. ”

“India can progress only if each citizen progresses and for each citizen to progress, we must be self-sufficient. Self-sufficient India does not mean boycotting foreign products, but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It means ending India’s dependence on other countries and moving towards development and progress. Only a self-sufficient nation can make its nation the most important thing, “said Harsh Vardhan, quoted by a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking about the problem of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swatantra Bharat, and the Indian healthcare ecosystem in a post-Covid world, he continued: “As a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we launched the Make in India initiative to boost India. as a center for manufacturing, cutting-edge research and innovation. With industry will come more employment for our youth, igniting prosperity in their lives. ”

On the self-sufficient initiative during the pandemic, the health minister said: “India used the time during the shutdown to improve health infrastructure, develop the capacity of health workers and ensure the availability of necessary logistics in the country. Today we are self-sufficient in the indigenous manufacture of EPP equipment, masks, etc., and also in a position to export them. From a laboratory in Pune, we now have more than 2,323 ICMR-certified laboratories. ”

On leveraging technology in the fight against the pandemic, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said: “The Aarogya Setu application was developed with the purpose of helping in the management of Covid. The application has been downloaded by 168 million users.”

Noting the efforts made to rapidly increase infrastructure in the country during the pandemic, he said that “the total of isolation beds increased to more than 1.5 million at the end of Unlock 6 compared to 10,180 before the closure. Similarly , the number of ICU beds has risen to around 80,669 compared to just 2,168 before closure. ”

A National Group of Experts on the administration of vaccines for Covid-19, NEGVAC, was formed under the direction of the Prime Minister, to monitor and decide the prioritization of population groups for vaccination, the mechanism of administration of the vaccine, including follow-up of the vaccination process and the selection of the administration. platforms, added the Minister of Health.

At the end of the speech, the Union minister said: “The call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is an inspiring call to carry on with its mission without being overcome by any obstacles, to establish a system of sacrifice and hard work, and to work towards construction of the nation “.

