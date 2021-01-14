India Top Headlines

Pregnant women who breastfeed should not receive the Covid-19 vaccine at this time: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines is not allowed and pregnant and lactating women should not receive the injections as they have not been part of any coronavirus vaccine clinical trials so far, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Health.

In a letter to all the states and territories of the Union, the ministry stressed that, according to the emergency use authorization, vaccination against the coronavirus is indicated only for 18 years or more. If necessary, the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days.

“The interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines is not allowed. The second dose must also be of the same Covid-19 vaccine that was administered as the first dose,” said the letter written by Manohar Agnani, additional secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Union.

The ministry has listed the precautions and contraindications for Covid-19 vaccination along with a comparative fact sheet for both vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) containing information on the vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosages, cold chain storage requirements. , contraindications and minor AEFI (adverse event after vaccination).

He said this information should be disseminated to program managers at all levels and, through them, to cold chain handlers and vaccinators for quick reference.

By listing the contraindications, the health ministry warned against administering the vaccine in people with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to injectable vaccines or therapies. , pharmaceutical products, food, among others.

According to the letter, in the case of people who have active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, coronavirus-infected patients who have received anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, and patients with acute discomfort and hospitalized due to To any illness, the Covid-19 vaccination should be postponed for four to eight weeks after recovery.

“Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or are unsure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive the Covid vaccine. -19 right now, “the letter says. set.

The vaccine should be administered with caution to people with a history of any bleeding or clotting disorders (such as clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder, he said.

“The following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid-19 vaccines: people with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection or RT-PCR positive disease, history of chronic diseases and morbidities and immunodeficiency, HIV, patients with immunosuppression due to any condition, “the letter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 via videoconference, even as appropriate doses of Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ vaccines have been delivered in across the country to all states and territories of the Union.

The letter also mentions mild AEFIs after vaccination for both vaccines.

In the case of Covishied, some mild AEFIs such as injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills, and arthralgia and nausea may occur.

Some mild AEFIs for Covaxin include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body aches, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, vertigo, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and swelling at the site. injection.

Acetaminophen can be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, the letter adds.

